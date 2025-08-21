Hindalco to invest $10B in aluminum, copper production, recycling

Hindalco is boosting its aluminum output at plants in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh , plus building a massive new alumina refinery in Rayagada. The Dahej plant will also expand, making it the largest copper smelter outside China. On top of that, they're working on India's first—and the world's second-biggest—e-waste and copper recycling facility.

Hindalco is also focusing on securing its coal supply

By securing its own coal supply from the Meenakshi mine, Hindalco will cut energy costs and rely less on imports.

The company is aiming to make four times more profit from its downstream business by 2030 compared to last year—all while focusing on value-added products and cleaner tech.