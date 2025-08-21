RBI wants your opinion on inflation targeting framework

Why the change in approach?

RBI's inflation targeting system has been around since 2016 and aims to keep prices steady while helping the economy grow.

It's actually helped bring average inflation down from 6.8% to 4.9%.

The RBI points out that food and fuel make up a huge chunk of what we spend but don't always react much to policy changes.

Globally, other countries are tweaking their own frameworks too—so this is a chance for the public to provide input on how money matters are handled in India.