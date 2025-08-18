Next Article
Nia Sharma to star in new music video 'Tu Dikhayi De'
Nia Sharma will be featured in the upcoming music video "Tu Dikhayi De," set to release on August 21.
The track features vocals by Nakash Aziz and music by Anmol Daniel, coming out under the Indie Music Label.
To kick off the buzz, Nia posted a first look poster for the song on her socials.
Nia's recent activities
The poster shows Nia in a striking white dress, instantly grabbing attention and building excitement among fans. This project adds another dimension to her career after her recent appearance on Laughter Chefs 2.
Off-screen, she's been celebrating special moments too—like tying rakhis with longtime friend Krystle D'Souza, keeping those TV bonds strong since their 2011 show together.