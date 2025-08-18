Nia Sharma to star in new music video 'Tu Dikhayi De' Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Nia Sharma will be featured in the upcoming music video "Tu Dikhayi De," set to release on August 21.

The track features vocals by Nakash Aziz and music by Anmol Daniel, coming out under the Indie Music Label.

To kick off the buzz, Nia posted a first look poster for the song on her socials.