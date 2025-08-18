Next Article
'Thama': Character reveal for Ayushmann, Rashmika, Nawaz, Paresh's roles
The character reveal for Thama is here!
Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Alok, called "humanity's last hope," Rashmika Mandanna plays Tadaka, the "first ray of light," while Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on Yakshasan, the "king of darkness."
Paresh Rawal joins in as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal, who always finds tragedy in comedy.
The full reveal lands August 19 at 11:11am.
More about the film and team
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thama is described as a "bloody love story" with music by Sachin-Jigar and creative input from Amar Kaushik and Niren Bhatt.
Mandanna says the film really challenged her as an actor, while Khurrana is pumped for its Diwali 2024 release after Dream Girl 2.