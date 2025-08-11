Kamal Haasan gets death threat over remarks against Sanatana Dharma 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has received a death threat after his recent controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma. The threats were made by television actor Ravichandran, after Haasan criticized the central government's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and called it an "ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma." The statement was made at the 15th anniversary celebration of Tamil star Suriya 's NGO, Agaram Foundation.

Threat details Ravichandran threatened to kill Haasan In a YouTube interview, Ravichandran called Haasan a "naive politician" and said he would "slit his throat" for making anti-Sanatan comments. This has raised serious concerns for Haasan and his fans. According to Matrubhumi, office-bearers of Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner against the same on Sunday.

Statement details What had Haasan said exactly? Haasan, who is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and founder of MNM, emphasized that education has the power to change the nation and is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and Sanatana. "Do not take up anything else in your hands, you will not win with it. Because the majority will defeat you."