Ghosts, golf, and groundhogs: Bill Murray's iconic roles

Bill Murray , the celebrated actor known for his unique sense of comedy and versatility, has given some of the most memorable performances in the history of cinema. His ability to mix humor with depth has made him a favorite of all. Here are five iconic roles that bring out the Murray magic and have left an indelible mark on audiences around the globe.

Paranormal comedy 'Ghostbusters' as Dr. Peter Venkman In Ghostbusters, Murray is Dr. Peter Venkman, a witty and sarcastic parapsychologist. He joins a team to capture ghosts in New York City. Released in 1984, the film became an instant classic. It is recognized for its unique mix of comedy and supernatural elements. Murray's performance as Venkman is often lauded for its perfect comedic timing and charm. This role is one of his most recognizable.

Time loop comedy 'Groundhog Day' as Phil Connors In the 1993 film Groundhog Day, Murray plays Phil Connors, an arrogant weatherman who ends up reliving the same day, over and over again. The role allowed Murray to delve into comedy and drama as his character experiences profound character development over the course of the film. The movie's success can be credited to Murray's skill in mixing humor with introspection.

Cross-cultural drama 'Lost in Translation' as Bob Harris Murray earned critical acclaim for his role as Bob Harris in Sofia Coppola's 2003 film Lost in Translation. Playing an aging actor on a business trip to Tokyo, Japan, who is going through a midlife crisis, he strikes an unlikely bond with Scarlett Johansson's character. This performance highlighted Murray's ability for subtlety and emotional depth, winning him numerous award nominations.

Golf Course Comedy 'Caddyshack' as Carl Spackler In the 1980 comedy Caddyshack, Murray played an eccentric groundskeeper at an exclusive club, Carl Spackler, who was obsessed with getting rid of the gophers from the course. Despite being a supporting character, Spackler became one of the most memorable parts of the film, thanks to Murray's improvisational skills and comedic genius.