Michelle Yeoh's career-defining roles you can't miss

Michelle Yeoh is a celebrated actor who has wowed audiences with her versatile performances in both Asian and Western cinema. Over the decades, the star has played a myriad of roles that have left a lasting impact on fans around the world. From action-packed roles to dramatic ones, Yeoh's filmography is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. Here are five iconic roles.

Martial arts mastery 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' In Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Yeoh plays Yu Shu Lien, a masterful warrior with a tumultuous emotional landscape. The film is famed for its stunning martial arts scenes and gripping storytelling. Yeoh's performance was crucial in making the character's strength and fragility come alive, winning her international recognition. Her portrayal played a major role in the film's success and in bringing wuxia films to a global audience.

Cultural exploration 'Memoirs of a Geisha' In Memoirs of a Geisha, Yeoh plays Mameha, a seasoned geisha who trains the protagonist. Her performance elevates the storyline by beautifully capturing the nuances of Japanese culture through her character's wisdom and grace. The film allowed Yeoh to showcase her skill to portray characters from different cultures while staying true to their roots and respecting their traditions.

Bond girl brilliance 'Tomorrow Never Dies' Yeoh played Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies and became one of the few actors to play an action-oriented Bond girl opposite Pierce Brosnan's James Bond. Her character stood out for being independent, resourceful, and competent in combat situations. These qualities distinguished Wai Lin from conventional portrayals in the franchise. The role established Yeoh as an international action star.

Family dynamics 'Crazy Rich Asians' In Crazy Rich Asians, Yeoh played the fierce matriarch Eleanor Young, who had strong family values. Her performance is nuanced, and she captures the dilemma of Eleanor perfectly, as she tries to balance family expectations and her feelings about her son's choice of partner. The film was important not just for representation, but also to show the world the Asian talent.