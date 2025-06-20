Air India flight canceled after bird hit; 21 cancellations today  

What's the story

An Air India flight from Delhi to Pune, carrying over 100 passengers, suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the return voyage to be canceled the same day.

Flight AI-2469 took off from Delhi at 5:31am and arrived in Pune at 7:14am.

"Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been canceled due to a bird-hit, which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune," the airline said.