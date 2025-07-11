How 'Mad Men' exposed sexism in the 1960s workplace

Popular television series Mad Men gives us a peek into what the 1960s workplace culture was like. Set in an advertising agency, the show touches upon different aspects of office life back then. From gender roles to office dynamics, Mad Men gives us an idea of what workplaces were like over half a century ago. Here are some things the show accurately depicts about the 1960s workplace.

Gender dynamics Gender roles in the office In Mad Men, gender roles are at the forefront, showcasing the truth of most workplaces in the 1960s. Women were usually pushed to secretarial positions or support roles, while men occupied most of the executive posts. The show demonstrates how women dealt with these restrictions and sometimes pushed against them, showcasing both advancement and lingering obstacles.

Office hierarchy Hierarchical office structure Another thing Mad Men got right was the hierarchical structure within offices during this time. Senior executives held immense power and influence over their juniors. Most decisions were taken top-down, with hardly any space for input from lower-level employees. This strict hierarchy dictated interactions and the way careers progressed within companies.

Smoking culture Smoking as a norm in offices In the 1960s, smoking was a norm of office culture, as shown in Mad Men. Employees smoked at their desks during meetings and even while brainstorming ideas. The practice was not only socially acceptable but also encouraged as a part of business interactions. The prevalence of smoking highlights broader societal norms around tobacco use at the time.