Entertainment

Meet Amar Arshi, singer behind viral 'Kala Chashma' song

Meet Amar Arshi, singer behind viral 'Kala Chashma' song

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 05, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

Get to know Amar Arshi, original 'Kala Chashma' singer.

If you spend a decent amount of time on social media, then you surely must have come across the Kala Chashma trend that is going viral online. The song from Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra gained immense fame after it went viral on TikTok and also found fans in Hollywood! Let's find out about the crooner behind the trending song.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kala Chashma was originally sung by Amar Arshi and composed by Prem-Hardeep alongside Kam Dhillon in 1991.

The Punjabi song was then recreated by singers Badshah and Neha Kakkar in 2016 for the film Baar Baar Dekho and was a hit back then as well.

Now, the song has regained popularity with millions making Instagram Reels and TikToks while dancing to the song.

Information Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon grooved to song in new video

In a recent interview with Mint, Arshi talked about his song's new recognition and said, "My son had been telling me it was all over the internet but I didn't pay heed until two weeks ago when I started getting calls from some friends in the US, England, and Canada." Recently, Hollywood personalities like Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon participated in the trend, too.

Instagram Post Watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by ddlovato on September 5, 2022 at 11:14 am IST

Quote Arshi didn't expect his song to get famous years later

He further said, "I don't think most of these people making dance videos to this song know that I sang it. For all the raula (buzz) this song has generated in recent weeks, I haven't made any monetary gains from it." Arshi added that he didn't know much about the concept of royalty back then and didn't imagine the song would be so famous.

About A glimpse into Arshi's life, career

Arshi is a Punjabi singer who was born in Phagwara, Punjab, and is currently based in London. Interestingly, the trending song was part of his debut album that he released way back in 1991. He then went on to release Aaja Ni Aaja in 2002 which was followed by Rangli Kothi and Naa Chalda which were released in 2006 and 2009, respectively.