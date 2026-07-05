Delhi Metro to introduce in-train audio ads
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to introduce in-train audio advertisements on its Red, Yellow, Blue, and Magenta lines. The move is part of a strategy to boost non-fare revenue and position DMRC as a premium advertising platform. The initiative also aims to bring the metro in line with leading international transit systems and airports that have adopted similar practices for audio advertising.
Tender details
Tender issued to invite agencies for advertising
To implement this plan, DMRC has issued a tender inviting agencies to secure, market, and manage in-train audio advertisement slots. These slots are available across six trains on each of the four lines: Red (Line 1), Yellow (Line 2), Blue (Line 3), and Magenta (Line 8). The Yellow Line offers the largest uninterrupted advertising inventory with 596 seconds of audio slots available in both directions.
Ad scheduling
Ads will only be played during silent intervals
The audio ads will only be played during silent intervals between routine operational announcements, with passenger information and safety messages getting top priority. There will also be enough gaps between commercials to ensure convenience for commuters. This system is similar to international practices followed by major metro networks where commercial announcements are carefully integrated without disrupting essential travel information.
Revenue distribution
Revenue sharing model and CSR slots
The agency will collect advertising revenue from clients before transferring the DMRC's share. The metro corporation will receive 85% of the gross revenue generated through advertisements, while the remaining share will stay with the licensee. The agreement also reserves up to 5% of the total advertising inventory in each train for social or corporate social responsibility messages, with DMRC bearing costs for public-interest campaigns.