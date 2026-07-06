Beth Mooney has aced Women's T20 WC finals: Key stats
What's the story
Australian cricketer Beth Mooney has broken a major record set by Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final against England at Lord's on Sunday, Mooney scored 64 runs off just 49 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Her innings helped Australia chase down a target of 151 runs in just over 17 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.
Match details
Three 50-plus scores in T20 World Cup finals
Mooney's innings was instrumental in Australia's historic win over England. She shared a 100-run partnership for the second wicket with Phoebe Litchfield, which set up the chase perfectly. This performance not only helped Australia clinch the title but also made Mooney the first player ever to register three 50-plus scores in an ICC T20 World Cup final (men's and women's combined).
Record details
Multiple half-centuries in Women's T20 World Cup final
Mooney has now scored three fifties across five finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. Her previous two fifties came in the finals of the 2020 and 2023 editions, where she scored an unbeaten 78 against India and an unbeaten 74 against South Africa, respectively. Meanwhile, Mooney's former opening partner Alyssa Healy (75 vs India) is the only other batter with 70-plus scores in WT20 WC finals.
Information
Mooney goes past these names
No other player has managed to score multiple half-centuries in a Women's T20 World Cup final, making Mooney's achievement even more remarkable.In the men's T20 WC finals, Virat Kohli, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, and West Indies batter Marlon Samuels are the only ones with multiple half-centuries (2 each).
Unmatched record
Most runs in T20 World Cup finals
In addition to her three fifties, Mooney also leads the list of batters with most runs in T20 World Cup finals (men's and women's combined) with 230 runs in five matches at a jaw-dropping average of 115. She has scored 55 runs more than former Australian skipper Meg Lanning and 67 more than former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels. For her stellar performance in the final, Mooney was awarded both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.
Career
Women's T20 World Cup: Mooney gets to 990 runs
From 35 Women's T20 World Cup games, Mooney now owns 990 runs at 43.04. She struck her 9th fifty. Mooney ended the 2026 campaign as the 2nd-highest run-scorer. She bagged 238 runs from 7 matches at 47.60. She struck her 3rd fifty. In 125 WT20I games (119 matches), Mooney has amassed 3,783 runs at 41.57. She struck her 31st fifty (100s: 2).