Beth Mooney has aced Women's T20 WC finals: Key stats 

Unmatched record

Most runs in T20 World Cup finals

In addition to her three fifties, Mooney also leads the list of batters with most runs in T20 World Cup finals (men's and women's combined) with 230 runs in five matches at a jaw-dropping average of 115. She has scored 55 runs more than former Australian skipper Meg Lanning and 67 more than former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels. For her stellar performance in the final, Mooney was awarded both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.