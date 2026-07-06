Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is coming, but India's IMAX issue persists
What's the story
Christopher Nolan is a beloved filmmaker in India. His films have always performed well at the box office, and his fandom here is unparalleled. Now, with his latest offering, The Odyssey, the director is set to return to Indian screens in 2026. However, there are no true IMAX 70mm screens available in the movie-loving country to showcase his work as intended.
Filming technique
Nolan shot 'The Odyssey' entirely in IMAX 70mm
Nolan is among the few directors who still shoot on analog. He filmed The Odyssey with his long-time director of photography, Hoyte van Hoytema, in the IMAX 70mm film format. This technique retains the organic grainy celluloid effect and offers realism through rich colors and deep contrast. The Odyssey is also the first film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.
Screen availability
No true IMAX screens in India
Unfortunately, there are no IMAX 70mm screens available for commercial use in India. The only screen with the 1.43:1 aspect ratio in 70mm is the Gujarat Science City IMAX in Ahmedabad, but it isn't commercially viable. This means that Indian audiences may not get to experience The Odyssey in its intended format, despite their love for Nolan's work. But there are around 35-40 IMAX digital or Laser screens in the nation, which will have to suffice for now.
Alternative formats
Will other formats work?
Despite the lack of IMAX 70mm screens, there are other formats that can do somewhat justice to Nolan's vision. The IMAX screen at PVR ICON in Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, where The Odyssey screening with Nolan and the cast will take place, offers a digital IMAX standard aspect ratio of 1.90:1. This means that while the picture will fill the screen, it might not be as immersive as on a true 70mm screen.
Audience preference
Indian audiences will still flock to theaters for 'The Odyssey'
Indian audiences are still likely to prioritize the experience of watching The Odyssey over the format. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that Nolan's presence in India for the premiere is a significant event for cinema-goers. "While people talk about the technicalities of how it will be screened, and they are premiering it at an IMAX, the larger picture is that a visionary director coming down to promote his film is a huge moment for Indian cinema-goers," he told Variety India.