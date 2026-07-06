Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is coming, but India's IMAX issue persists

Screen availability

No true IMAX screens in India

Unfortunately, there are no IMAX 70mm screens available for commercial use in India. The only screen with the 1.43:1 aspect ratio in 70mm is the Gujarat Science City IMAX in Ahmedabad, but it isn't commercially viable. This means that Indian audiences may not get to experience The Odyssey in its intended format, despite their love for Nolan's work. But there are around 35-40 IMAX digital or Laser screens in the nation, which will have to suffice for now.