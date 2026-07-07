Microsoft has laid off roughly 4,800 workers in its latest layoff round

Tech layoffs top 119,000 in first half of 2026

By Mudit Dube 11:02 am Jul 07, 202611:02 am

What's the story

The tech industry is experiencing a massive wave of layoffs, with over 119,000 employees lossing their jobs in the first half of 2026. This downturn is largely driven by AI-led restructuring. Microsoft has laid off roughly 4,800 workers in its latest layoff round, primarily affecting the Xbox division. This comes after the company had cut around 9,100 jobs last year and offered a voluntary retirement program for eligible US employees earlier this year.