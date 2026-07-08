Salman Khan in legal trouble over Goa housing project
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly found himself in legal trouble over a housing project in Goa. The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to him after taking cognizance of a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleges violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at the property in Candolim, reported Dainik Gomantak. The Calangute Constituency Forum filed the PIL and challenges construction on land allegedly within the 100-meter "No Development Zone" under CRZ-III regulations.
Legal claims
Khan allegedly managed company linked to violations
The PIL alleges that Khan and a company linked to him, Classic City Investments Private Limited, constructed residential villas and swimming pools about 55 meters from the high tide line of the Sinquerim River. This is said to be a violation of CRZ regulations as it falls within an ecologically sensitive zone. The petition also claims that Khan is the managing partner of this company.
Additional claims
PIL challenges occupancy certificate, claims 'irregularities'
The PIL also challenges the occupancy certificate granted by the Gram Panchayat on April 30, 2025. It alleges that the construction on this plot exceeded approved building plans and that there were procedural "irregularities" in granting this certificate. The petition names several respondents, including the Goa government, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, Candolim Gram Panchayat, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, among others.
Court proceedings
High court issues notices, warns of personal liability
The High Court has reportedly issued notices to all the respondents, asking them to respond to these allegations. The case will be taken up further after these replies are filed. This development comes after the High Court had earlier expressed concern over alleged "illegal construction" along Goa's coastline. At that time, it had warned that officials could be held personally liable if they failed to act on complaints related to CRZ violations in a timely manner.