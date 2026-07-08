Salman Khan in legal trouble over Goa housing project

Court proceedings

High court issues notices, warns of personal liability

The High Court has reportedly issued notices to all the respondents, asking them to respond to these allegations. The case will be taken up further after these replies are filed. This development comes after the High Court had earlier expressed concern over alleged "illegal construction" along Goa's coastline. At that time, it had warned that officials could be held personally liable if they failed to act on complaints related to CRZ violations in a timely manner.