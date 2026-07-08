Emmy Awards: Mariska Hargitay to host 78th edition
What's the story
Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of Law & Order: SVU, has been announced as the host for the 78th Emmy Awards. This will be her first major hosting gig after her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing. The ceremony will be held on September 14 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Statement
'Great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards'
Hargitay said in a statement, "Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career." "It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards...and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers." She added, "We are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us." "Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."
Hosting history
Shift from traditional hosts
Hargitay's selection as host of the 2026 Emmy Awards is a significant departure from recent years. The Television Academy and its broadcast partners have mostly chosen comedians, late-night TV hosts, and comedy actors for this role. Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Emmys, while Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted in 2018. Last year's ceremony was led by comedian Nate Bargatze on CBS.
Female hosts
Fourth woman to host since 2000
With her appointment, Hargitay becomes only the fourth woman to host the Emmys since 2000. The previous female hosts include Ellen DeGeneres (2001 and 2005), Heidi Klum (multi-host format in 2008), and Jane Lynch (2011). Hargitay is closely associated with the Emmy Awards through her long-running role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 and received eight consecutive nominations between 2004 and 2011.