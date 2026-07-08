Emmy Awards: Mariska Hargitay to host 78th edition

Statement

'Great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards'

Hargitay said in a statement, "Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career." "It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards...and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers." She added, "We are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us." "Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."