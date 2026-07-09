'Can't go back': Thane doctor assaulted by Sena corporator resigns
What's the story
A doctor, who was assaulted by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre on Monday at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, has resigned out of fear. "I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again," the doctor told NDTV.
Arrest aftermath
Mhatre's health deteriorated after arrest
Mhatre was arrested along with four others in connection with the assault. He was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2010. However, his health deteriorated after his arrest and he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday, hours after his arrest. Per TOI, Mhatre complained of severe chest pain, after which he was found to be suffering from high blood pressure, prostate-related ailments, and kidney-related issues.
Doctor
'Such incidents should never happen to healthcare workers'
While the doctor's identity was not revealed, likely over safety concerns, Dr. Shrushti Baviskar, who joined the KDMC-run hospital a month ago, said she was reconsidering if she should continue working there. Her father Mahendra Baviskar said the attack showed complete disregard for the law. "Such incidents should never happen to healthcare workers who are only performing their duty," he said. Her mother Sangeeta Baviskar said her daughter continues to struggle with the psychological impact of the assault.
Patient
What led to the assault
The altercation started after a woman underwent a caesarean section and doctors found that the newborn needed specialized treatment as the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around its neck. However, since the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full, the doctors advised them to transfer to another hospital. The patient's family then allegedly contacted Mhatre, who reached the hospital with his supporters. CCTV footage showed Mhatre and his supporters physically attacking female doctor and nurses for over three minutes.