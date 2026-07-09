'Can't go back': Thane doctor assaulted by Sena corporator resigns

Doctor

'Such incidents should never happen to healthcare workers'

While the doctor's identity was not revealed, likely over safety concerns, Dr. Shrushti Baviskar, who joined the KDMC-run hospital a month ago, said she was reconsidering if she should continue working there. Her father Mahendra Baviskar said the attack showed complete disregard for the law. "Such incidents should never happen to healthcare workers who are only performing their duty," he said. Her mother Sangeeta Baviskar said her daughter continues to struggle with the psychological impact of the assault.