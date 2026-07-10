'Cocktail 2' continues to struggle; ends 3rd week at ₹143cr

Box office battle

'Cocktail 2' on its last legs

Cocktail 2 is now on its last legs as it has lost almost all its screens to this week's new release, Dhamaal 4. The film is expected to end its box office run with a total collection of ₹95-96cr nett at the Indian box office. Despite performing better than recent romantic comedies, Cocktail 2's numbers could have been better. With a ₹30.5cr haul from overseas, its total worldwide gross stands at ₹142.96cr.