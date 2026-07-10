'Cocktail 2' continues to struggle; ends 3rd week at ₹143cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has nearly completed its theatrical run. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film raked in ₹4.95cr during its third week of release. This is a significant drop from the previous week. The total collection now stands at an estimated ₹94.35cr nett at the Indian box office after 21 days of release.
Box office battle
'Cocktail 2' on its last legs
Cocktail 2 is now on its last legs as it has lost almost all its screens to this week's new release, Dhamaal 4. The film is expected to end its box office run with a total collection of ₹95-96cr nett at the Indian box office. Despite performing better than recent romantic comedies, Cocktail 2's numbers could have been better. With a ₹30.5cr haul from overseas, its total worldwide gross stands at ₹142.96cr.
Collection analysis
Week-wise collections of the film
The week-wise box office collections of Cocktail 2 are as follows: In its first week, the film collected ₹70.5cr, followed by ₹18.9cr in the second week and ₹4.95cr in the third week. Despite these numbers, it has been declared a flop along with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.