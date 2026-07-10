'Dhamaal 4' sells 38,000 tickets; Ajay Devgn-starrer eyes ₹12cr opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy, Dhamaal 4, hit theaters on Friday. The advance bookings for the film opened on Wednesday morning, two days ahead of its release. The movie has reportedly sold around 38,000 tickets across major national chains PVR Inox and Cinepolis for its opening day, per Pinkvilla. Of these, a whopping 30,000 were sold at PVR Inox alone!
Regional dominance
'Dhamaal 4' v/s 'Welcome to the Jungle'
As part of a popular franchise, Dhamaal 4 has outperformed Welcome to the Jungle in terms of advance bookings in Gujarat. While Welcome to the Jungle enjoys better franchise value in North India, Dhamaal 4's association with Ajay Devgn has given it an edge in Gujarat. The film is expected to open at around ₹12cr-₹14cr nett at the Indian box office.
Box office battle
Spot bookings, walk-ins will play crucial role
The upcoming comedy entertainer, directed by Indra Kumar, will face stiff competition from holdover releases such as Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha, and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Despite the fierce competition and lower advance bookings than expected for a major franchise film, Dhamaal 4 has shown strong sales in non-national chains. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹5.79cr (including block seats) in advance across India. The film's performance will largely depend on spot bookings and walk-ins on its opening day.