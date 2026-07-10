'Dhamaal 4' sells 38,000 tickets; Ajay Devgn-starrer eyes ₹12cr opening

Regional dominance

'Dhamaal 4' v/s 'Welcome to the Jungle'

As part of a popular franchise, Dhamaal 4 has outperformed Welcome to the Jungle in terms of advance bookings in Gujarat. While Welcome to the Jungle enjoys better franchise value in North India, Dhamaal 4's association with Ajay Devgn has given it an edge in Gujarat. The film is expected to open at around ₹12cr-₹14cr nett at the Indian box office.