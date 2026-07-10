Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' fails to cross ₹80cr in a week
What's the story
Alia Bhatt's foray into the YRF Spy Universe with Alpha has been a resounding success. Despite being her debut in this genre, the film has impressed fans and performed well at the box office. The action-packed espionage drama reportedly earned over ₹79cr worldwide by the end of its first week, but failed to cross the ₹80cr milestone.
Box office performance
'Alpha' Day 7 collection: In India, it grossed ₹2.6cr
The film had a strong opening weekend and maintained a steady pace at the ticket window during the weekdays. On Thursday, it earned ₹2.6 crore across 7,018 shows, taking its total India gross collection to ₹56.66 crore with net earnings of ₹47.55 crore. The overseas collections added another ₹1.25 crore on Thursday, bringing its total gross to ₹22.55 crore and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹79.21 crore!
Collection details
Day-wise breakdown of the film's net collection
The day-wise breakdown of Alpha's net collection reveals a steady growth throughout the week. It started with ₹9.25 crore on Day 1 (July 3, Friday), increased to ₹11.5 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), and peaked at ₹13.25 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). The numbers then dipped slightly but remained above ₹2 crore for the rest of the week, totaling ₹47.55 crore by Day 7 (Thursday).
Occupancy trend
Overall occupancy rate for 'Alpha' on Thursday
On Thursday, July 9, 2026, Alpha's overall occupancy rate was 9.21%. The film saw a gradual increase in footfall as the day progressed. Morning shows had an occupancy of 6.08%, which rose to 9.15% in the afternoon and further increased to 9.85% during evening shows before peaking at night with an impressive rate of 11.77%.
Film details
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha was released on July 3, 2026. The film stars Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles with Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Hrithik Roshan's cameo is another highlight of this YRF film.