'Alpha' box office collection

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' fails to cross ₹80cr in a week

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:54 am Jul 10, 202610:54 am

What's the story

Alia Bhatt's foray into the YRF Spy Universe with Alpha has been a resounding success. Despite being her debut in this genre, the film has impressed fans and performed well at the box office. The action-packed espionage drama reportedly earned over ₹79cr worldwide by the end of its first week, but failed to cross the ₹80cr milestone.