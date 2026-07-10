'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses ₹180cr worldwide in 14 days
What's the story
The action-comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has crossed a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, it collected ₹2.15 crore net on Day 14 (Thursday) across India despite an expected weekday dip. This final push has successfully taken the film past the coveted ₹125 crore domestic net mark.
Collection details
'Welcome to the Jungle's doing well internationally as well
On Day 14, Welcome to the Jungle recorded steady earnings of ₹2.15 crore net across 6,092 shows. This is an 8.5% drop from the previous day's collection of ₹2.35 crore. With this addition, the total domestic earnings of the comedy entertainer have crossed ₹125.05 crore net and ₹148.61 crore gross. Internationally, it added another ₹0.25 crore on its 14th day, taking its overseas gross to ₹31.45 crore and worldwide gross to a whopping ₹180.06 crore!
Earnings recap
Looking at the film in numbers
Welcome to the Jungle opened with a domestic net of ₹63.75 crore (first weekend) and a worldwide gross of ₹93.45 crore, peaking on opening Sunday at ₹24.75 crore. The first week followed the usual pattern with collections dipping from Monday's ₹8.5 crore to Thursday's ₹5.5 crore before closing Week 1 at a domestic net of ₹93.15 crore. The second week started strong but saw fluctuations in daily collections, ending with a total India net of ₹122.9 crore by Day 13!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle, released on June 26, 2026, is a madcap meta-satire centered around a corrupt business tycoon who plans to launder black money by producing an expensive flop film. The movie's plot takes a chaotic turn when an incompetent director duo and a washed-up superstar get caught in an actual battle against terrorists in Azad Nagar.