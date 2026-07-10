'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses ₹180cr worldwide in 14 days

Earnings recap

Looking at the film in numbers

Welcome to the Jungle opened with a domestic net of ₹63.75 crore (first weekend) and a worldwide gross of ₹93.45 crore, peaking on opening Sunday at ₹24.75 crore. The first week followed the usual pattern with collections dipping from Monday's ₹8.5 crore to Thursday's ₹5.5 crore before closing Week 1 at a domestic net of ₹93.15 crore. The second week started strong but saw fluctuations in daily collections, ending with a total India net of ₹122.9 crore by Day 13!