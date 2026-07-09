'Dhamaal 4' sells 8,000 tickets in advance; targets ₹12cr opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy-drama Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Inder Kumar, is gearing up for its release this Friday. Despite opening advance bookings only on Wednesday morning (July 8), the film has reportedly sold around 8,000 tickets in major national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for its opening day by 10:00pm. However, the film needs to pick up speed now.
Sales prediction
'Dhamaal 4' needs to pick up pace in final stretch
If Dhamaal 4 continues its current sales momentum, it could end up selling nearly 30,000 tickets in top national chains, as per Pinkvilla. However, this figure may not be satisfactory given the film's star power and franchise popularity. The movie will need an impressive spot booking to achieve a double-digit start at the box office.
Box office forecast
Looking at opening day predictions for 'Dhamaal 4'
According to the report, Dhamaal 4 is expected to open in the range of ₹12 crore and ₹16 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film's performance will largely depend on its word-of-mouth among audiences. If it manages to impress viewers with its content, it could potentially rake in a good total by the end of its full run.
Competition
Competing with other films on the same day
The film will face stiff competition from other Hindi releases such as Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha, and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Notably, all of these are performing well. It remains to be seen how Dhamaal 4 performs after its opening weekend. Devgn aside, the ensemble includes Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaafery, among others.