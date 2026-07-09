'Dhamaal 4' sells 8,000 tickets in advance; targets ₹12cr opening

Box office forecast

Looking at opening day predictions for 'Dhamaal 4'

According to the report, Dhamaal 4 is expected to open in the range of ₹12 crore and ₹16 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film's performance will largely depend on its word-of-mouth among audiences. If it manages to impress viewers with its content, it could potentially rake in a good total by the end of its full run.