'Spider-Man 4' to open big in India; 'Dhamaal 4' impresses
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is expected to have a strong opening in India. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film could earn between ₹40-48 crore nett on its first day. The advance booking for the movie has already crossed ₹5 crore in India despite a limited release and being weeks away from its premiere on July 30.
Box office expectations
'Brand New Day' expected to surpass 'No Way Home'
The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, opened to ₹32.7 crore nett in India in 2021. Considering the growth of the market since then and increased business in Southern India, especially the Telugu states, Mysore, and Kerala, Brand New Day is expected to surpass this figure. The report suggests that it could even reach the high end of ₹40 crore or even touch the ₹50 crore nett mark on its opening day.
Release information
About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's advance booking has already started, and the buzz around it is high. It remains to be seen if the Marvel-Sony film can live up to these expectations and deliver a strong opening at the Indian box office. Tom Holland will be back again in his Spidey avatar with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning. Sadie Sink will be seen in an undisclosed role.
Other releases
'Dhamaal 4' opening day collection forecast
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4, premiering this Friday, is also expected to perform well at the box office. Per Pinkvilla, it'll have a similar opening to Welcome to the Jungle. However, unlike Welcome to the Jungle which had some holiday advantage, Dhamaal 4's opening day collection is likely to be slightly lower. Trade analysts are predicting a ₹13-17 crore range. The comedy film also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaafery, among others.