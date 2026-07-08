'Spider-Man 4' to open big in India; 'Dhamaal 4' impresses

Box office expectations

'Brand New Day' expected to surpass 'No Way Home'

The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, opened to ₹32.7 crore nett in India in 2021. Considering the growth of the market since then and increased business in Southern India, especially the Telugu states, Mysore, and Kerala, Brand New Day is expected to surpass this figure. The report suggests that it could even reach the high end of ₹40 crore or even touch the ₹50 crore nett mark on its opening day.