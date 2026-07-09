Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' dips; global gross reaches ₹178cr
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy-drama, Welcome to the Jungle, witnessed a 21.7% drop in its collection on the second Wednesday. The film earned ₹2.35 crore on Wednesday, taking its total earnings for the second week to ₹29.75 crore in six days. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this brings its overall collection to ₹122.9 crore nett since release.
Upcoming challenge
Film will face tough competition from 'Dhamaal 4'
The film is expected to end its second week with a total collection of over ₹30 crore, marking a significant drop from its first week (₹93 crore). It will now compete with Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 in its third weekend. The performance against this film will significantly influence the box office fate of Welcome to the Jungle. At the global level, with a ₹31.45 crore overseas haul, the worldwide gross stands at ₹177.55 crore.
Box office potential
'Welcome to the Jungle' could reach ₹150 crore nett mark
Despite the drop in collections, Welcome to the Jungle has the potential to cross the ₹150 crore nett mark by the end of its run. The film's budget was relatively low compared to other movies from the same franchise, which has helped it achieve success despite lower grosses than expected for a film with such brand value. The massive star cast includes Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among others.