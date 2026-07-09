Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' dips; global gross reaches ₹178cr

Box office potential

'Welcome to the Jungle' could reach ₹150 crore nett mark

Despite the drop in collections, Welcome to the Jungle has the potential to cross the ₹150 crore nett mark by the end of its run. The film's budget was relatively low compared to other movies from the same franchise, which has helped it achieve success despite lower grosses than expected for a film with such brand value. The massive star cast includes Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among others.