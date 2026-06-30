'Welcome to the Jungle' made within ₹125cr, reveals Ahmed Khan
What's the story
Ahmed Khan, the director of Welcome to the Jungle, recently addressed speculation about his directing costs. In an interview with Zoom, he clarified that the film was made within a modest budget of ₹125cr and has already recovered its costs. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal among many other stars. Usually with these many A-listers, a film can be expected to have a much bigger budget.
Defense
'People feel that I'm a very expensive director'
Khan said, "People feel that I'm a very expensive director. Let me tell you, I'm not at all an expensive director. I'm a producer's director. I make my films in budget." He also dismissed rumors about high production costs, stating that films don't get made with budgets of ₹200cr or ₹250cr. A lot of wastage takes place.
Film details
On 'Welcome to the Jungle' budget and box office
Khan revealed that the total cost of Welcome to the Jungle, including cast, action, and songs, was between ₹115cr and ₹125cr. He added that this amount has been recovered through digital rights, satellite rights, music sales, and overseas distribution. The film has entered the ₹100cr club at the worldwide box office in just four days.
Franchise future
Will there be 'Welcome 4'?
When asked about a potential fourth installment in the Welcome series, Khan said, "Right now, we don't have anything in mind." However, he acknowledged the audience's love for the characters and actors. He hinted that while there are no immediate plans for Welcome 4, it could happen eventually. Meanwhile, Welcome 3 is currently in theaters.