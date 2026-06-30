'Welcome to the Jungle' is currently running in theaters

'Welcome to the Jungle' made within ₹125cr, reveals Ahmed Khan

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:31 pm Jun 30, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

Ahmed Khan, the director of Welcome to the Jungle, recently addressed speculation about his directing costs. In an interview with Zoom, he clarified that the film was made within a modest budget of ₹125cr and has already recovered its costs. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal among many other stars. Usually with these many A-listers, a film can be expected to have a much bigger budget.