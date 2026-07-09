Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' dips, but total collections reach ₹75cr
What's the story
The YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is holding strong at the domestic box office. Per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film raked in approximately ₹2.85 crore net in India on Wednesday (Day 6). This takes its total India net collection to an estimated ₹44.95 crore and gross collection to ₹53.59 crore so far.
Global success
'Alpha' overseas collection
In addition to its domestic success, Alpha has also been performing well in international markets. On Day 6, the film reportedly earned ₹1.5 crore gross overseas, taking its total overseas gross to ₹21.3 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to an estimated ₹74.89 crore, just shy of crossing the ₹75 crore mark globally.
Box office journey
Looking at 'Alpha's box office journey so far
Alpha had a strong start with a net collection of ₹9.25 crore on its opening day (July 3). The film then witnessed healthy growth over its opening weekend, earning an estimated ₹11.5 crore net on Saturday and ₹13.25 crore net on Sunday. Despite the usual weekday dip for theatrical releases, the spy thriller maintained stable numbers throughout the week.
Weekend strategy
What's next for 'Alpha?'
With its steady performance, Alpha is now eyeing the upcoming weekend to further build on its momentum and comfortably cross the ₹100 crore worldwide mark. The film, set in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles.