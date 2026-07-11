2027 Land Rover Defender breaks cover with stylish Vertex trim
What's the story
The 2027 version of the popular Land Rover Defender has been unveiled with some major changes. The company has decided to drop the base 295hp 2.0-liter turbo four and optional supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engines from the lineup. The new model also comes with a stylish Vertex trim and more personalization options for customers.
New features
The SUV gets a new 6-seat configuration for 110 body
The 2027 Land Rover Defender also expands its range of variants with the addition of a new Vertex model. The mid-size luxury SUV now comes with more personalization options than ever before. The 110 body style also gets a new six-seat configuration, adding to its versatility and appeal among customers looking for unique adventures beyond city life.
Model details
The Vertex model features uniquely styled front and rear bumpers
The new Vertex model is similar to the 90-series' X trim level, but with uniquely styled front and rear bumpers. It also features a color-matched lower section instead of the usual black paint. The rear spoiler extends from the roofline while yellow-painted tow hooks on the rear bumper add an extra touch of style.
Customization
The SUV offers enhanced personalization options
The 2027 Land Rover Defender also offers enhanced personalization options, including a new $760 Tail Door Gear Carrier and a $3,610 Expedition Roof Light. The company has expanded the mid-size luxury SUV's color palette by bringing back Namib Orange from the 2020 Defender. The Octa can now be painted Woolstone Green while every exterior color can be protected with a Gloss Protective Film for an additional cost of $5,450.