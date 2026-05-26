BSNL's revenue rises to ₹25,000cr amid turnaround push

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has witnessed a massive 19% surge in its revenue over the last two years. The company's revenue now stands at ₹25,000 crore. The impressive growth is primarily attributed to infrastructure improvements and operational efficiency enhancements within the company. Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, shared these details during an interview with Prasar Bharti.

Financial turnaround EBITDA has jumped from ₹50 crore to nearly ₹7,000 crore Pemmasani emphasized the financial turnaround at BSNL, saying, "BSNL's revenue has grown from ₹21,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore, a healthy 20-25% increase in two years. More significantly, EBITDA has jumped dramatically from just ₹50 crore to nearly ₹7,000 crore." This jump indicates improved operational efficiency and a clear path toward profitability for the telecom giant.

Strategic approach Minister details steps taken to turnaround BSNL Pemmasani credited the improved financial performance of BSNL to a systematic review of its performance by him and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The review resulted in a detailed analysis of the issues plaguing the state-owned firm. He said, "In states like Andhra Pradesh, tower uptime was only 75%. We set a target of 95%, replaced 50,000 batteries across 50,000 towers, upgraded power plants and replaced aging cables."

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