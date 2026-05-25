US, Iran could finalize deal 'maybe today', says Rubio

The United States and Iran are possibly on the verge of finalizing a deal to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. On Monday, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at this possibility, telling members of the media it could be finalized "maybe today." "We thought we might have some news last night. Maybe today. I wouldn't read too much into it," said Rubio.

Negotiation details Deal focuses on opening up the straits: Rubio The deal is expected to address key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program. Rubio stressed that the deal would focus on "their ability to open up the straits" and "enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter." This announcement comes amid President Donald Trump's mixed messages about the deal. While he said it had been "largely negotiated," he also advised officials "not to rush into a deal."

Twitter Post Marco Rubio addresses reporters #WATCH | Delhi: On Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "Work still in progress. We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today. So we have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the Strait, get the Straits… pic.twitter.com/Ln3s3rJfTZ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Advertisement

Mixed reactions Deal faces criticism from Iran hawks in US The potential deal has faced criticism from Iran hawks in the United States who feel it might be too lenient on Iran. However, Rubio claimed that there is "a lot of support in the Gulf" and globally for this deal. The deal is said to include an "in principle" agreement by Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to dispose of highly enriched uranium.

Advertisement