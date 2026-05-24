'What a guy!': David Dhawan talks bond with Salman Khan

During a recent film festival dedicated to director David Dhawan , actor Varun Dhawan shared a humorous anecdote about his father's transformation after working with Salman Khan . "When you work with Salman Khan, you also change. Somewhere you start feeling that you are Salman Khan," said Varun. He added, "I remember my father walking bare-bodied a lot. There was another level of confidence in him." Dhawan also opened up about his experience working with the superstar.

Director's response 'What a guy to work with!': Dhawan on Khan Dhawan, who has worked with Khan in several films, said, "What a guy to work with!" He also shared his initial impressions of Khan when they first worked together on the classic comedy Judwaa. "I used to feel he's disinterested. Lekin yeh meri galat fehmi thi. He was quite interested. But it took me a while to realize."

Evolving bond Dhawan used to wake up Khan for shoots Dhawan continued, "I used to sit with him in the evening and have drinks with him. At times, I used to wake him up and take him for the shoot! I used to open the cupboard and even take out his outfit." "I had a great time. Our films have done so well. And I also became close to his family." "I made two films for his brother (Sohail Khan) as well, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner."

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