Russia strikes Kyiv with heavy missile, drone barrage, killing 1

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine , was hit by a large-scale missile and drone attack early Sunday. The assault caused damage to residential buildings, offices, and schools. At least one person was killed, and 21 others were injured in the attack, according to Reuters. Explosions were heard across the city shortly after 1:00am local time (3:30am IST Sunday).

Pre-attack alerts Attack comes after warning of hypersonic missile launch The attack came after Ukraine's air force had warned of a possible launch of a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile by Russia on its Telegram channel. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was believed to have been killed when a nine-story residential building in Shevchenko's central district was hit. Emergency services are still at the site extinguishing a blaze, he said.

Widespread impact Residents take shelter in metro stations The attack also injured 21 people, with three in serious condition. Air raid sirens sounded again after sunrise on Sunday in Kyiv. Many residents took shelter in the city's metro stations amid the attacks. Nataliia Zvarych, a 62-year-old resident, said she rushed to her local station as explosions rocked the city and described her experience as "It was terrifying, scary."

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Preemptive alert Zelenskiy warned of possible Russian strike using Oreshnik missile On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of a possible Russian strike using the Oreshnik missile. He cited intelligence from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. The warning came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine for a drone strike on a student dorm in the Luhansk region.

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