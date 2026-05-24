Russia strikes Kyiv with heavy missile, drone barrage, killing 1
What's the story
Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was hit by a large-scale missile and drone attack early Sunday. The assault caused damage to residential buildings, offices, and schools. At least one person was killed, and 21 others were injured in the attack, according to Reuters. Explosions were heard across the city shortly after 1:00am local time (3:30am IST Sunday).
Pre-attack alerts
Attack comes after warning of hypersonic missile launch
The attack came after Ukraine's air force had warned of a possible launch of a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile by Russia on its Telegram channel. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was believed to have been killed when a nine-story residential building in Shevchenko's central district was hit. Emergency services are still at the site extinguishing a blaze, he said.
Widespread impact
Residents take shelter in metro stations
The attack also injured 21 people, with three in serious condition. Air raid sirens sounded again after sunrise on Sunday in Kyiv. Many residents took shelter in the city's metro stations amid the attacks. Nataliia Zvarych, a 62-year-old resident, said she rushed to her local station as explosions rocked the city and described her experience as "It was terrifying, scary."
Preemptive alert
Zelenskiy warned of possible Russian strike using Oreshnik missile
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of a possible Russian strike using the Oreshnik missile. He cited intelligence from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. The warning came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine for a drone strike on a student dorm in the Luhansk region.
Neighboring response
Poland activates military aviation
In response to the attack on Kyiv, Poland activated its military aviation. However, no violations of Polish airspace were detected during the incident. The Oreshnik missile has been used by Russia in previous attacks on Ukraine and is said to be impossible to intercept due to its speed of over 10 times the speed of sound.