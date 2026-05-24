Listing Punjab Kings captains with centuries in IPL
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) break their six-match losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive. The match saw PBKS chase down a target of 197 runs set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium, winning by seven wickets. Iyer finished the game with a six, which also saw him complete his hundred. On this note, we look at PBKS captains with centuries in IPL history.
#3
Shreyas Iyer: 101* vs LSG, 2026
PBKS's chase in the aforementioned match started on a shaky note with early wickets. Iyer walked in when the team was reeling at 22/2. He shared a massive 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh that changed the course of the match in favor of PBKS. The skipper ended up slamming 101* runs off 51 balls as PBKS prevailed with two overs to spare. He hit 11 fours and 5 sixes.
#2
KL Rahul: 132* vs RCB, 2020
The 2020 edition saw KL Rahul become the first Indian to breach the 130-run mark in an IPL game. Leading PBKS (the Kings XI Punjab), the star opener hammered 132* off just 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rahul's knock, which came in Dubai, included 14 fours and 7 sixes. Thanks to his efforts, PBKS posted 206/3 while batting first and later bowled RCB out for 109.
#1
Adam Gilchrist: 106 vs RCB, 2011
Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist was the first Punjab captain with this feat. It was KXIP's final league game in IPL 2011, and their skipper owned the show against RCB. Opening the batting in Dharamsala, Gilchrist attacked from the outset as the RCB bowlers found no place to hide. He ended up scoring 106 off just 55 balls as KXIP posted 232/2 in their 20 overs. They subsequently won by 111 runs. Gilchrist slammed eight fours and nine sixes that day.