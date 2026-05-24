Listing Punjab Kings captains with centuries in IPL 

Shreyas Iyer 's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) break their six-match losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive. The match saw PBKS chase down a target of 197 runs set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium, winning by seven wickets. Iyer finished the game with a six, which also saw him complete his hundred. On this note, we look at PBKS captains with centuries in IPL history.

#3 Shreyas Iyer: 101* vs LSG, 2026 PBKS's chase in the aforementioned match started on a shaky note with early wickets. Iyer walked in when the team was reeling at 22/2. He shared a massive 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh that changed the course of the match in favor of PBKS. The skipper ended up slamming 101* runs off 51 balls as PBKS prevailed with two overs to spare. He hit 11 fours and 5 sixes.

#2 KL Rahul: 132* vs RCB, 2020 The 2020 edition saw KL Rahul become the first Indian to breach the 130-run mark in an IPL game. Leading PBKS (the Kings XI Punjab), the star opener hammered 132* off just 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rahul's knock, which came in Dubai, included 14 fours and 7 sixes. Thanks to his efforts, PBKS posted 206/3 while batting first and later bowled RCB out for 109.

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