Shreyas Iyer makes records with his 4th hundred in T20s

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer slammed his 4th century in T20s. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper got to a century in Match 68 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Notably, PBKS chased down a 197-run target against LSG and Iyer led the chase beautifully. Iyer hit the winning runs and completed his century with a six.

Information Iyer ends up smashing 101* off 51 balls Iyer walked in when PBKS were 22/2 in the 3rd over. He went on to add a superb 140-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Prabhsimran Singh. Notably, Iyer ended up slamming 101* runs off 51 balls. He hit 11 fours and 5 sixes.

Numbers Iyer surpasses 7,000 runs in T20s; hammers 52nd fifty-plus score With his 25th run of the contest, Iyer completed 7,000 runs (now 7,076) in his 254th T20 (247 innings). The 31-year-old currently averages 35.02 and has a strike rate of 138.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smashed his 4th century and also owns 48 half-centuries. 1,104 of his 7,076 runs in T20s have come across 51 T20Is for India at 30.66. He owns 8 fifties.

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IPL Maiden IPL hundred for Iyer Iyer has hammered his maiden IPL hundred. He has scored 4,229 runs from 147 games at an average of 35.83. His strike rate in the league goes past 136. Iyer also surpassed 350 fours (352). Iyer, who has captained Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and PBKS, has 32 half-centuries in the league (100s: 1). He led KKR to the IPL 2024 title.

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Record Iyer attains these feats with his hundred Iyer became the 16th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred. He is the 3rd batter to slam a century against LSG. Iyer joined the likes of RCB's Rajat Patidar and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad in this regard. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer became the third PBKS captain to hit a century after KL Rahul (132* vs RCB, 2020) and Adam Gilchrist (106 vs RCB, 2011).

Record (2) 4th player with this record Iyer became the 4th player to slam an IPL hundred as captain in a run-chase. He joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson. Century by captains in IPL chases: 119 - Virender Sehwag vs Deccan, 2011 108* - Virat Kohli vs RPS, 2016 119 - Sanju Samson vs PBKS, 2021 101 - Shreyas Iyer vs LSG, 2026*

Skipper Iyer surpasses 3,000 runs as captain in IPL Iyer also went past 3,000 runs as captain in IPL. He has amassed a total of 3,096 runs at 38.7. He now owns 24 fifties as skipper besides a hundred, as per ESPNcricinfo. Iyer became the 6th captain with 3,000-plus IPL runs, joining the likes of Kohli (4,994), MS Dhoni (4,753), Rohit Sharma (3,986), Gautam Gambhir (3,518) and David Warner (3,356).