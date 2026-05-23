Iyer walked in when PBKS were 22/2 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Shreyas Iyer surpasses 3,000 runs as captain in IPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:48 pm May 23, 202610:48 pm

What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has attained a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer, who had earlier led Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has surpassed 3,000 IPL runs as captain. Iyer got to the landmark in Match 68 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Here are further details and stats.