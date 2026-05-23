Shreyas Iyer surpasses 3,000 runs as captain in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has attained a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer, who had earlier led Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has surpassed 3,000 IPL runs as captain. Iyer got to the landmark in Match 68 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Iyer shines versus LSG, slams a half-century
Iyer walked in when PBKS were 22/2 in the 3rd over while chasing a 197-run target. He went on to add a superb 117-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Prabhsimran Singh. Notably, Iyer has got past fifty versus LSG and is leading the chase.
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6th player to slam 3,000-plus runs as skipper
Iyer is playing his 101st IPL match as captain. From 99 innings, he has amassed 3,050-plus runs at 38-plus. He now owns 25 fifties as skipper besides racing past 250 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. Iyer became the 6th captain with 3,000-plus IPL runs, joining the likes of Virat Kohli (4,994), MS Dhoni (4,753), Rohit Sharma (3,986), Gautam Gambhir (3,518) and David Warner (3,356).
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Record!
A captain beyond excellence ✅— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2026
Shreyas Iyer becomes only the sixth batter to unlock this milestone 🔓
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