US unveils 'America First' visa schedule, prioritising business professionals

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a new "America First" visa schedule, prioritizing business professionals. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi on Saturday. The move is aimed at strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the United States.

Information India central to US's Indo-Pacific strategy Rubio emphasized India's centrality to US's Indo-Pacific strategy. He said, "The relationship between our two countries is at the cornerstone of our approach to the Indo-Pacific." This statement highlights Washington's emphasis on its bilateral relationship with New Delhi and its role in shaping regional dynamics.

Diplomatic engagement First official meeting as Secretary of State was with Quad Rubio revealed that his first official meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad, a strategic alliance involving India, the US, Japan, and Australia. He stressed India's crucial role in this partnership and its importance in the US's Indo-Pacific strategy. This further underscores the significance Washington places on its ties with New Delhi.

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Operational efficiency Facility will improve efficiency, reduce operational costs: Rubio The newly inaugurated facility will not only handle visa operations but also support the US diplomatic staff at the mission. Rubio said, "This facility saved Americans money because it's going to make us more efficient." He added that the building would improve efficiency and reduce operational costs for the embassy's operations.

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