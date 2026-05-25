Travis Head's wife reveals online abuse following Virat Kohli spat

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica have been subjected to a torrent of online abuse from some Indian cricket fans. The backlash followed an on-field verbal spat between Travis and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Jessica revealed that the hateful comments were not just directed at them but also targeted their friends and family members.

Abuse impact Similar abuse after 2023 WC final Jessica condemned the online abuse, saying it feels like a repeat of the World Cup incident. "I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," Jessica told Australian media outlet The Advertiser. The Australian cricketer's wife also recalled similar abuse after Australia's victory over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Head scored a hundred in that game. "It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup."

Call for respect Fans should be more respectful on social media: Jessica Jessica urged fans to be more respectful on social media, saying, "I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another." She added that while passion is a part of sport, it's also important to remember there are real people and families behind the game.

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Match incident What was the on-field incident between Kohli and Head? The latest controversy erupted during an IPL 2026 match between SRH and RCB. During RCB's innings, Kohli and Head were involved in a heated exchange after the latter allegedly asked Kohli to play more aggressive shots. In response, Kohli sarcastically asked Head, who was playing as an Impact Player, if he would like to bowl himself.

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