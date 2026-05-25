Assam introduces Uniform Civil Code in state assembly

The Assam government introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state assembly on Monday. The bill was tabled by Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , news agency ANI reported. The "Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026" is expected to be discussed and passed on May 27.

Bill details UCC bill excludes traditional customs, practices The UCC bill seeks to establish a uniform set of laws governing marriage, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance. However, Scheduled Tribes (Hills) and Scheduled Tribes (Plain) will be exempt from its purview. Traditional religious customs, practices, and rituals are also excluded from the code. CM Sarma said the UCC will mainly cover four subjects: minimum age of marriage, prohibition of polygamy, equal rights for daughters in parental property, and matters related to live-in relationships.

National trend Uttarakhand 1st state to pass UCC law If passed, Assam will be the third state to pass a UCC bill after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Uttarakhand was the first to introduce such a law in 2024. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has claimed the law has empowered women and increased their safety. In January, he stated that there had been no violations of privacy under the UCC.

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Gujarat's approach Gujarat passed similar UCC bill in March Gujarat passed its UCC bill in March, aiming to provide legal protection and equality for women across communities. The bill also focuses on marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance. It is in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision of implementing a uniform code across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to implement the UCC in West Bengal as well.

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