IPL: Kohli, Head's on-field spat leads to handshake controversy

Virat Kohli was at the center of a heated on-field confrontation with Travis Head during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday. The incident took place during RCB's massive chase of 256 runs. After a verbal spat, Kohli refused to shake hands with Head at the end of the game, raising questions about sportsmanship.

Heated confrontation Heated exchange of words between Kohli, Head The on-field altercation between Kohli and Head escalated during RCB's chase. After a comment from the Australian, Kohli was seen telling him, "Okay come down and bowl some deliveries." When Kohli (15 off 11 balls) got out a few balls later, Head fired back with "Mate, you got out before I even came on to bowl," which further infuriated the former India captain.

Sportsmanship questioned Kohli refuses to shake hands with Head At the end of the match, when players from both teams came together for their traditional handshake, Kohli ignored Head's extended hand. The gesture has sparked a debate in the cricketing community with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan suggesting that while on-field aggression is part of the game, refusing a post-match handshake wasn't right on Kohli's part.

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Match outcome RCB secure Qualifier 1 berth; SRH await Eliminator clash Despite the on-field drama, RCB lost to SRH by 55 runs as they failed to chase down the massive target. However, they managed to keep their top spot intact on the points table and secure a Qualifier 1 clash with second-placed Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, SRH awaits its opponent for an Eliminator clash with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings vying for the last playoff spot.

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