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Home / News / Entertainment News / Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan today
Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan today
Hema Malini to receive Padma Vibhushan award on Dharmendra's behalf

Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan today

By Isha Sharma
May 25, 2026
11:14 am
What's the story

Veteran actor Hema Malini is in Delhi to receive the posthumous Padma Vibhushan award conferred on her late husband, actor Dharmendra. The award was announced in January this year and will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malini said, "It's an emotional moment for me."

Family sentiments

Malini revealed family's reaction to the award

Malini further revealed that her family is "happy" about the honor. She said, "Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us." Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday.

Cinematic contribution

Prime Minister Modi's tribute to Dharmendra

Dharmendra, known as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, was a beloved figure in the industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to him by tweeting, "The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people." "Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth." Meanwhile, other Padma awardees from the entertainment industry this year include Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and the late actor Satish Shah, among others.

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