Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan today

Family sentiments

Malini revealed family's reaction to the award

Malini further revealed that her family is "happy" about the honor. She said, "Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us." Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday.