Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan today
What's the story
Veteran actor Hema Malini is in Delhi to receive the posthumous Padma Vibhushan award conferred on her late husband, actor Dharmendra. The award was announced in January this year and will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malini said, "It's an emotional moment for me."
Family sentiments
Malini revealed family's reaction to the award
Malini further revealed that her family is "happy" about the honor. She said, "Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us." Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday.
Cinematic contribution
Prime Minister Modi's tribute to Dharmendra
Dharmendra, known as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, was a beloved figure in the industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to him by tweeting, "The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people." "Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth." Meanwhile, other Padma awardees from the entertainment industry this year include Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and the late actor Satish Shah, among others.