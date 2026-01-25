Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among Padma awardees 2026

In the field of arts, late veteran superstar Dharmendra has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam superstar Mammootty have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan. The Padma Shri awards have been given to actor R Madhavan , Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, and late actor Satish Shah (posthumously).

Award categories

Understanding the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; the Padma Bhushan is given for distinguished service of high order; and the Padma Shri is conferred for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced annually on Republic Day. Other honorees from the arts this year include the late Piyush Pandey, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, Arvind Vaidya, and Bharat Singh Bharti, among others.