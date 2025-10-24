Piyush Pandey, renowned for transforming Indian advertising, passes away

Piyush Pandey, a legendary figure in Indian advertising and the creative mastermind behind some of the country's most iconic ad campaigns, has passed away at the age of 70. His death marks a significant loss for India 's advertising industry and culture. Pandey spent over four decades at Ogilvy India, where he revolutionized brand communication with his unique storytelling abilities and deep understanding of the Indian consumer. He had been suffering from an infection, as per NDTV.

Career transition Pandey's journey and impact on Indian advertising Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, Pandey had brief stints as a cricketer, tea taster, and construction worker. He entered an ad world dominated by English at the age of 27 and changed it forever. His work for brands like Asian Paints, Cadbury, Fevicol, and Hutch turned advertisements into cultural touchstones. Through his campaigns, he brought Hindi and colloquial Indian idioms into mainstream advertising with humor, warmth, and humanity.

Leadership style His awards and achievements Despite his fame, Pandey remained self-effacing and often described himself as part of a team rather than its star. He likened advertising to a team sport and believed in creativity rooted in emotion and truth. Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the most awarded agencies in the world and a training ground for generations of creative leaders. In 2018, he received the prestigious Lion of St. Mark award at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.