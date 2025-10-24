Miffed over an ad, Trump ends trade talks with Canada

US President Donald Trump has announced the termination of "all trade negotiations" with Canada . The decision comes after the release of a television ad opposing US tariffs, which he accused Canada of using to influence US court decisions. In a post on his social media platform, Trump described Canada's actions as "egregious behavior."

Ad controversy Ad features former President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs The ad in question features former President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs. Trump claimed that Canada had used it without permission from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. He said, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs." The president added, "They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US supreme court, and other courts."

Trade implications Tariffs are very important to national security, says Trump Trump emphasized the importance of tariffs to US national security and economy. He said, "Tariffs are very important to the national security, and economy, of the USA." The announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's statement that his government plans to double exports to countries other than the US due to uncertainty over Trump's tariffs.

Foundation's response Foundation criticized Ontario government's ad The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation + Institute took to social media to criticize the Ontario government's ad. They said it "misrepresents the 'Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade' dated April 25, 1987." The foundation further stated that Ontario did not have permission from them "to use and edit the remarks" in question.