AI influencers like Myra can save brands 35% on campaign costs

While AI offers scale and safety, it can't fully replace human influencers

AI influencers like Myra can save brands up to 35% on campaign costs since there's no need for travel or logistics, according to industry experts.

Plus, they don't get caught up in social media drama.

Still, Chatterjee admits that while AI offers scale and safety, it can't fully replace the authentic connection human influencers bring.

Despite the buzz, only about 20-30% of Indian brands use AI influencers so far—mainly because tech hurdles make some marketers hesitant.