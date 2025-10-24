AI influencers like Myra can save brands 35% on campaign costs
Mankind Pharma just introduced Myra Kapoor, an AI-generated influencer, as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms.
Created by Grapes Worldwide, Myra is part of a growing trend—think boAt and MG Motor—where brands are teaming up with virtual personalities like Kyra, created by FUTR Studios, to boost their digital presence.
Experts say this move helps brands control messaging and keep things cost-effective.
While AI offers scale and safety, it can't fully replace human influencers
AI influencers like Myra can save brands up to 35% on campaign costs since there's no need for travel or logistics, according to industry experts.
Plus, they don't get caught up in social media drama.
Still, Chatterjee admits that while AI offers scale and safety, it can't fully replace the authentic connection human influencers bring.
Despite the buzz, only about 20-30% of Indian brands use AI influencers so far—mainly because tech hurdles make some marketers hesitant.