NPCI's same-day cheque clearing system processes ₹3 lakh crore
Business
NPCI just rolled out a continuous cheque clearing system on October 4, 2025, and it's already processed over ₹3 lakh crore—plus more than 2.5 crore cheques.
The big change? Cheques now settle the same day, ditching the old batch-based wait.
Initial delays and returned cheques spike
The launch wasn't totally smooth—there were some delays and a spike in returned cheques at first.
But by October 13, most of those issues were ironed out and the system found its rhythm.
Ongoing efforts to clear remaining hiccups
A few banks are still working through some hiccups, but NPCI is on it.
The goal is for every cheque to clear the same day, making banking just a bit less of a hassle for everyone.