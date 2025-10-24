Intel posts surprise Q3 profit as turnaround plan gains traction

Intel has posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales, indicating a recovery in demand for its core x86 processors for PCs. The company's stock surged by 6% in extended trading after the announcement. This is Intel's first report since the US government became its largest shareholder in August with a 10% stake.

Financial results Revenue and EPS expectations for Q3 and Q4 Intel's third-quarter revenue stood at $13.65 billion, beating the estimated $13.14 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was 23 cents, although this isn't directly comparable to analyst estimates due to differences in accounting practices. For the fourth quarter, Intel expects a revenue of about $13.3 billion and an adjusted EPS of eight cents. While the revenue expectation is slightly below analyst expectations of $13.37 billion, the EPS expectation matches at eight cents per share.

Income details Intel's net income and government funding In the third quarter, Intel reported a net income of $4.1 billion or 90 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $16.6 billion in the same period last year. The company also received $5.7 billion from the US government during this quarter as part of an $8.9 billion investment deal negotiated by the Trump administration in August.