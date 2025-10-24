Sensex slips 124 points, Nifty struggles near 25,860
Markets kicked off Friday on a quiet note, with the Sensex slipping 124 points to 84,431.81 and the Nifty down nearly 32 points at 25,859.55.
Even though there were some early gains, investors are staying cautious thanks to ongoing global trade tensions and oil price swings.
Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index managed a small uptick, rising 0.16% to 58,172.
Earnings day ahead for investors; ITC, SBI Cards among key results
Among Sensex stocks, Bharat Electronics, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Adani Ports saw some early green, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel lagged behind.
All eyes are now on a packed earnings day, with companies like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Coforge, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC Hotels, SBI Cards, and SBI Life Insurance set to announce their Q2 FY26 results.