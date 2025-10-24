Sensex slips 124 points, Nifty struggles near 25,860 Business Oct 24, 2025

Markets kicked off Friday on a quiet note, with the Sensex slipping 124 points to 84,431.81 and the Nifty down nearly 32 points at 25,859.55.

Even though there were some early gains, investors are staying cautious thanks to ongoing global trade tensions and oil price swings.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index managed a small uptick, rising 0.16% to 58,172.