Intel bounces back with $4.1 billion profit in Q3 2024
Business
Intel just pulled off a big turnaround in Q3 2024, posting a $4.1 billion profit after losses two years ago.
Revenue hit $13.7 billion—up 3% from last year—and the results beat expectations, sending shares up nearly 8% after hours.
Intel's gross margin climbed to its highest this year at 38%, thanks to stronger chip sales and the divestiture of stakes in Altera and Mobileye.
New CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been cutting costs and streamlining operations, helping steady the company as it faces tough competition and industry changes.
While things are looking up for now, Intel still has work ahead to stay on top in the chip game.