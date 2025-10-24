Divis Laboratories's stock has gained over 8% in a month
Divis Laboratories, a big name in pharma, has had a rollercoaster run on the stock market lately.
Shares climbed 8.5% last month but are down 1.32% over the last three months, reflecting some ups and downs in investor mood.
As of October 24, 2025, the company is valued at ₹1.74 lakh crore, with a high price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58—so expectations are definitely high.
If you're eyeing health sector stocks, Divis Labs is worth a look. The company is well-known for making key pharmaceutical ingredients.
Even though the stock dipped slightly this week, last month's gains hint at ongoing recovery, with investors staying cautious.
Trading volumes have been strong—averaging 259,877 shares recently—which means the market is paying attention.
It's a classic case of optimism meeting caution as Divis Labs navigates a choppy pharma market.