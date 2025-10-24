Divis Laboratories's stock has gained over 8% in a month Business Oct 24, 2025

Divis Laboratories, a big name in pharma, has had a rollercoaster run on the stock market lately.

Shares climbed 8.5% last month but are down 1.32% over the last three months, reflecting some ups and downs in investor mood.

As of October 24, 2025, the company is valued at ₹1.74 lakh crore, with a high price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58—so expectations are definitely high.