Tata Consumer Products gains 9% in 3 months: What's next
Business
Tata Consumer Products's stock has climbed 9.26% over the last three months, landing at ₹1161 as of October 24, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹1.15 lakh crore, it's drawing attention from investors who are tracking its high price-to-earnings ratio (86.88) and earnings per share (₹13.36).
What about the stock's movement?
Trading volume has stayed healthy, with a 1.02% gain in the stock price in the past week and over 1.1 million shares changing hands—significantly lower than its weekly average.
Even after a tiny dip to ₹1174.60 on October 23, Tata Consumer's steady performance is keeping it on investors' watchlists.