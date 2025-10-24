Tata Consumer Products gains 9% in 3 months: What's next Business Oct 24, 2025

Tata Consumer Products's stock has climbed 9.26% over the last three months, landing at ₹1161 as of October 24, 2025.

With a market cap of ₹1.15 lakh crore, it's drawing attention from investors who are tracking its high price-to-earnings ratio (86.88) and earnings per share (₹13.36).