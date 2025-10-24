Next Article
ITC's share price rises 0.24% in last 3 months
Business
ITC's share price has inched up by 0.24% over the past three months, closing at ₹415.95 this Wednesday.
Despite market ups and downs, the company's numbers—like a market cap of ₹5.2 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 14.93—show it's still a solid player.
Trading volume for ITC shot past 2.4 crore shares on Wednesday, way above the weekly average.
The stock also posted a 2.67% gain this week and 3.16% over the past month, hinting that more investors are keeping an eye on ITC's moves right now.